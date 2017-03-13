Afghan official: Kabul blast kills 1, injures 19

An explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Monday killed one person and wounded at least 19, according to Afghan officials.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said the explosion did not appear to have been a suicide attack, but he added that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the bombing.

Deputy ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the blast appeared to have targeted a minibus carrying a group of employees.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has launched multiple recent attacks in Kabul — including the storming of a military hospital last week in which more than 30 people were killed.

Elsewhere, in the southern province of Helmand, 32 people — including four members of the security forces — were freed following a raid on a Taliban-prison. Mohammad Rasoul Zazia, the military spokesman for Helmand, said the raid took place Sunday night in the Nad Ali district.

A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, confirmed the raid, but said that all 32 prisoners were drug addicts.

The Taliban have expanded their footprint in Helmand recently, and the province has witnessed some of the heaviest clashes between militants and security forces.