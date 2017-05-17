Official says Berlin attacker could have been arrested

Berlin's top security official says a document has surfaced that suggests it might have been possible to arrest Anis Amri, the Tunisian who drove a truck into a Christmas market, before the attack.

Andreas Geisel, the city's interior minister, said Wednesday the official document from November accuses Amri of drug dealing. News agency dpa reported he said that on that basis, "an arrest would probably have been possible."

He said authorities are examining whether the document was deliberately withheld by someone at Berlin's criminal police office.

Twelve people were killed in the Dec. 19 attack. Amri was killed Dec. 23 in a shootout with police.

Amri, who came to Germany in mid-2015, had been rejected for asylum but authorities had been unable to deport him due to paperwork problems.