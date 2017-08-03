Official says car bomber rams Afghan security post, 2 dead

A suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into an Afghan National Police outpost in southern Helmand killing two police and wounding another two on Thursday, a police official said.

Gareshk District Police Chief Ismail Khan Khopalwaq said the evening attack happened in his district, the scene of heavy fighting in recent weeks between Afghan National Security Forces, aided by U.S. air support, and the Taliban, who control roughly 80 percent of Helmand province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban are suspected.

Gareshk district is also where the Pentagon confirmed that an errant U.S. bomb last month destroyed an Afghan National Police outpost, killing 12 police and wounding another 11. The incident is still under investigation and a joint U.S. and Afghan delegation earlier visited the area.

Also Thursday, one soldier of the U.S.-led coalition was killed in a suicide attack on a patrol in Qarabagh district in Kabul province, the U.S. military said. Six other personnel were wounded, one of them an interpreter.

The coalition consists of personnel from 39 nations and U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Salvin, a military spokesman, said he could not disclose the nationalities of the casualties before their families were notified.

He said the wounded, all in a stable condition, were being treated at the U.S. military hospital at Bagram Airfield.