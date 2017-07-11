Pacific Crest Trail reopens after armed holdup of rescuers

The Pacific Crest Trail is now open after a section of it was temporarily closed while authorities searched for two men who robbed rescuers at gunpoint.

SWAT team members joined deputies to search for the robbers on the trail, which runs from Mexico to Canada.

The trail reopened late Monday. It wasn't immediately known if the suspects had been found.

The search and rescue volunteers were robbed of their radios Saturday while trying to bring water to a dehydrated hiker in distress.

Sgt. Zack Bittle says the rescuers weren't harmed though the gunmen followed them up the trail for a while as they returned to their vehicle.

The dehydrated hiker and three others trying to hike the entire 2,650-mile (4,265-kilometer) trail were later rescued by helicopter.