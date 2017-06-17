Pakistan arrests jail officials over escape of 2 militants

A senior police official in southern Pakistan says a jail superintendent and 11 other officials have been arrested in the wake of a jail break in which two militants who were on trial escaped from a high-security prison.

Khawaja Naveed said Saturday the arrested officials were being questioned to determine how two members of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhanvi group escaped Wednesday from the jail in the port city of Karachi. He alleged the two men escaped due to negligence of the jail staff.

Naveed said efforts were under way to trace and capture the escaped men who were arrested in 2013 over links to acts of terrorism.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi has links to the Pakistani Taliban and is accused of killing scores of minority Shiite Muslims in Pakistan.