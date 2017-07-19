Pakistan says Indian attack in Kashmir kills 3

Pakistan says Indian troops fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing a soldier and two civilians.

A military statement on Wednesday said another seven people, including two soldiers, were wounded, and that Pakistani forces returned fire.

It said the Indian attack was unprovoked, and violated a 2003 cease-fire agreement in the Himalayan region, which is split between Indian and Pakistani zones. The nuclear-armed rivals each claim Kashmir in its entirely, and have been to war twice over it.

The two sides frequently trade fire across the heavily militarized Line of Control.