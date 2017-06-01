Pakistan says Indian troops fire across border in Kashmir

Pakistan's military has accused India of attacking Pakistanis in border towns in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement, the military said three villagers were wounded early Thursday by small arms and mortar fire from the Indian side of the border in violation of a ceasefire agreement. The statement says Pakistani troops returned fire.

There was no immediate comment from India.

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and is claimed by both in its entirety. The nuclear-armed rivals have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of backing insurgents who have been fighting for Kashmir's independence or its merger with Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denies.

More than 68,000 people have been killed in Kashmir violence since 1989.