Former Pakistan PM challenges disqualification by court

A Pakistani official says former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has filed petitions with the Supreme Court to challenge his disqualification and removal from office.

Environment Minister Mushahidullah Khan, who is in Sharif's party, said Tuesday that the former prime minister's lawyers filed three petitions to review the verdict.

The court disqualified Sharif after documents leaked from a Panama-based law firm showed that his family held previously undisclosed overseas assets. A five-judge panel last month disqualified Sharif, accusing him of concealing assets.

Last week Sharif held a series of rallies across the country, criticizing the court ruling and seeking to whip up popular support.

The Lahore High Court meanwhile summoned Sharif and 13 aides, including Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, for contempt proceedings to be held Aug. 25.

The order came after a petition was filed accusing them of defaming the judiciary during speeches at the rallies, said Azhar Siddiq, a lawyer involved in the petition.