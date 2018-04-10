Pakistan police seek travel ban on US diplomat over crash

Police have requested a travel ban on an American diplomat involved in a vehicle crash that killed one Pakistani man and injured another over the weekend in the capital Islamabad.

The Interior Ministry on Tuesday confirmed it received the request from Islamabad police to prevent military attaché Col. Joseph Emanuel Hall from leaving the country.

Pakistan had lodged a formal protest with U.S. Ambassador David Hale over the death Saturday of Ateeq Baig, 22, after Hall allegedly ran a red light and hit Baig's motorcycle.

Police briefly detained the American, but did not arrest him because he has diplomatic immunity.

The U.S. Embassy expressed sympathy for the victims' families and assured full cooperation with the investigation.

The embassy issued a security alert restricting the movement of government personnel in Islamabad.