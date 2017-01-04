Pakistan Shocked by Case of Alleged Torture of 10-Year-Old

Pakistan's Supreme Court has asked the police to look into allegations that a 10-year-old girl working as a maid was tortured by her employers, an influential judge and his wife.

The case has shocked many in Pakistan after disturbing photographs of the girl, purporting to show her badly beaten and bruised, circulated on social media.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday requested police also check reports the girl's parents told a local court they have "forgiven" the judge and his wife and reached a settlement with them.

The girl's name is publicly known in Pakistan. The Associated Press does not identify children who may be victims of abuse.

Children in Pakistan often work as servants in homes of wealthier people and in shops and are frequently subjected to violence.