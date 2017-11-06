Pakistani consulate staffer killed in Afghanistan

A Pakistani employee of the Pakistan consulate was shot and killed in the eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, an Afghan official said.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, says the consulate employee was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle in Jalalabad, the province's capital.

The victim was working in the consulate's visa section and went shopping without a security detail, Khogyani added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing.

?In Pakistan, President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif in separate messages condemned this attack and conveyed their condolences to the victim's family.

Pakistani Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the Afghan Charge d'Affaires to lodge a complaint and demanded the perpetrators be brought to justice.

?The Afghan Charge d'Affaires expressed condolences on behalf of his government.