Pakistani Court Takes Custody of Girl in Child Abuse Case

A Pakistani court has taken custody of a 10-year-old girl at the center of a child abuse case that has shocked the nation and sent her to a child care facility.

Wednesday's development came during a hearing in Islamabad that also saw the girl and both her parents appear in court for the first time.

The father was questioned about media reports that he'd "forgiven" his daughter's alleged torturers, an influential judge and his wife for whom she worked as a maid, in exchange for financial compensation. Forgiving an offender in exchange for money is common practice in impoverished circles in this Islamic country.

The names of the girl and her parents are publicly known in Pakistan. The Associated Press does not identify children who may be victims of abuse.