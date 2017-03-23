Pakistani president at military parade offers talks to India

President Mamnoon Hussain says Pakistan is ready to hold talks with India on all issues, including Kashmir, as he opened an annual military parade to mark the country's Republic Day.

Chinese army also participated in Thursday's parade as a show of Beijing's strong friendship with Pakistan. Pakistan displayed nuclear-capable weapons, tanks, jets and other weapons at the parade.

Hussain said the audience at a stadium in Islamabad that the Chinese army has never participated in such an event in any other country.

In a televised speech, Hussain accused India of endangering peace by violating a cease-fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and has been the cause of two of their wars.