Pakistani Villagers Attack Qatari Prince's Hunting Party

A Pakistani official says a group of villagers attacked the convoy of a Qatari prince on a hunting trip, wounding four people.

Yasir Khan, deputy commissioner of the Musakhel district, near the Afghan border, says the mob was led by a local landowner who objected to the hunting of the houbara bustard, a rare bird prized by Gulf Arab elites.

Khan says nearly 30 villagers armed with guns sticks attacked the convoy on Sunday, forcing the royal to relocate to a safer area. He declined to identify the visiting prince.