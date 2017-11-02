Pakistan's disgraced ex-PM Sharif returns home from London

Pakistan's disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has returned home from London to face trial in corruption cases.

Sharif was received by senior Cabinet ministers from his ruling Pakistan Muslim League party and was taken to a government guest house after his arrival at the Islamabad airport Thursday.

Sharif's political future has been in doubt since July, when the Supreme Court disqualified him from office over corruption charges. He was indicted last month and has entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer.

Sharif has been embroiled in corruption cases stemming from documents leaked from a Panama law firm.

The 67-year-old Sharif often visits London, where his wife is receiving medical treatment.