Palestinian cartographer uses map against Israel closure

A prominent Palestinian cartographer says he used a tool of his trade — a map — to explain to Israeli authorities they shouldn't have closed his office on the outskirts of Jerusalem last week.

Israel issued a six-month closure order on grounds that Khalil Tufagji operated illegally from Jerusalem for the Palestinian self-rule government. Tufagji said Tuesday that he showed officers questioning him that his office is in the West Bank, meters from the municipal boundaries Israel drew in 1967 after capturing and annexing east Jerusalem.

He says the officers acknowledged their error. Tufagji's office has reopened. He denies working for the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli officials did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as a capital. Israel bans their autonomy government from operating there.