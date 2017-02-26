Palestinian protesters throw shoes at Trump picture

Palestinian protesters have thrown shoes at a banner depicting U.S. President Donald Trump in protest of his Mideast policies.

Issa Amro, a Palestinian activist, said "we disrespect this president who doesn't see us as equal human beings with everyone."

The Associated Press

Trump is unpopular among Palestinians because the new president has broken from his predecessor and adopted friendlier positions to the Israeli government, including a vague stance on Palestinian statehood and a more lenient approach to settlements.

Friday's protest in biblical Hebron was part of several planned to mark the 1994 killing of 29 Palestinian worshippers in the city by extremist Baruch Goldstein at a holy shrine sacred to both Jews and Muslims.

The site is known to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarchs and to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque.