Palestinians stay on hunger strike despite 'snacking' claims

More than 880 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel remained on a hunger strike on Tuesday, the 23rd day of their protest — a number that's about the same as before the release of a video Israel said shows the strike leader secretly eating in his cell.

Supporters of Marwan Barghouti say the video, released on Sunday and purported to show him snacking, is a fabrication intended to break the prisoners' morale.

Near an Israeli military installation in the West Bank, Palestinian activists on Tuesday erected a 5x4 meter- (16.5x13 feet-) tall mosaic portrait of Barghouti made from glass shards, to show support for him and the strike.

"We, the Palestinian people, have high trust in Marwan, and we don't listen to the Israeli allegations," said activist Abdullah Abu Rahmed. "Marwan will lead the strike until it accomplishes its goals."

Abu Rahmeh said work on the mosaic began before the release of the video.

The prisoners are demanding better conditions, including more family visits.

Israeli officials have alleged that Barghouti, widely seen as a potential successor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, launched the strike to further his political ambitions.

Israel's public security minister, Gilad Erdan, accused Barghouti of being a "murderer and a hypocrite."

Barghouti, 58, is serving five life terms after an Israeli court convicted him of directing attacks during a Palestinian uprising that killed five people. Barghouti, in prison since 2002, never mounted a defense, saying the court had no jurisdiction over him.

Meanwhile, Israel Prison Service spokeswoman Nicole Englander said 882 prisoners were still on a hunger strike Tuesday. She said one has been hospitalized and another underwent medical checks.

Last week, the number of hunger strikers ranged from 850 to 890.