Panama's former vice-president Arias Calderon dies at age 83

Relatives say former Panamanian Vice-President Ricardo Arias Calderon, who served after President Manuel Noriega was ousted in a military invasion, has died at age 83.

President Juan Carlos Varela said in a statement that Arias Calderon gave voice to thousands during very complicated times for the country. He died Monday night.

Arias Calderon was vice president under President Guillermo Endara after a U.S. invasion pushed military strongman Noriega from office on Dec. 20, 1989.

The historic leader of the Christian Democratic political movement in Panama, Arias Calderon not been a public figure in recent years as he suffered from Parkinson's disease.