Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam also to face trial in Belgium

Belgian authorities say the lone surviving suspect in the massacres in France in November 2015 will stand trial in Belgium over a shootout with police officers just before he was caught last year.

The federal prosecutor's office confirmed Thursday that Salah Abdeslam and a suspected accomplice would face trial for attempted murder. The trial date could be set in the coming weeks.

Abdeslam and two suspects were hiding in an apartment in Brussels when police arrived for a routine search of the flat. Four officers were injured in the shootout that followed and one suspect was killed. Abdeslam was captured a few days later in the flashpoint Brussels neighborhood of Molenbeek.

He is currently in prison in France and unlikely to face trial there for several years.