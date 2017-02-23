Paris teens block schools, protesting police violence

Paris teenagers have blockaded 16 city high schools with burning garbage cans and makeshift barricades to protest the alleged rape of a young black man with a police baton and other police abuse.

A crowd of protesting students, some hooded and carrying flares, also marched on the Place de la Nation in eastern Paris on Thursday. Images on social networks showed some carrying a banner reading "Vengeance for Theo," the name of the alleged victim.

A Paris school district spokesman said extra security measures were taken after 16 of the region's 103 high schools were blocked Thursday, and 12 others otherwise disrupted.

The Paris police headquarters said officers are monitoring the situation but reported no arrests.

Four officers have been charged in the suspected violence against Theo last month, which prompted violent protests in poor suburbs around Paris.