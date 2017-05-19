Pennsylvania woman's lost keepsake necklace found in Iceland

A Pennsylvania woman who lost a keepsake necklace during a trip to Iceland is getting it back because of an alert souvenir shop clerk and a 911 dispatcher.

Ashley Fusco, of Pine Township, cherishes the necklace, which features the engraved fingerprints of her parents who were killed in a 2008 car crash.

Fusco tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2rzh9mp) she lost the necklace while visiting Reykjavik (RAY'-kyuh-vik) in March. A clerk there found it on the floor of a souvenir shop and posted a notice on Facebook.

Kimberly Robinson, a 911 dispatcher in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, saw the notice and used information from it to track down the couple's online obituary. She linked that to the Facebook post. Fusco noticed the online sleuthing Monday night and replied with thanks.

———

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com