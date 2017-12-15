Peru launches impeachment process against president

Lawmakers in Peru have initiated impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski over previously undisclosed payments a decade ago from a Brazilian company at the heart of Latin America's biggest graft scandal.

In a special session Friday, 27 of 130 members of congress approved launching the process to oust the president.

Kuczynski has vowed to fight against what he said were politically-motivated calls for him to resign.

He reaffirmed his innocence in a televised address around midnight Thursday, and said he had no management duties in his consulting firm when it received $782,000 from consortiums led by Odebrecht, the Brazilian company.

Kuczynski has the right to a political trial in which he can defend himself.