Peru's congress set to weigh president's resignation

Peru's congress is gearing up to consider whether or not to accept President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's resignation following the release of several videos appearing to show allies offering state contracts in exchange for a vote against his pending impeachment.

Leaders of the powerful, opposition-controlled congress will begin debating late Thursday afternoon.

Some factions are already vowing to reject Kuczynski's resignation and proceed with a scheduled impeachment vote instead.

Such a move would not be unprecedented. Congress rejected former Peruvian strongman Alberto Fujimori's resignation in 2000 following a turbulent decade in power marred by grave human rights violations. Legislators then proceeded to impeach him instead.

The latest upheaval marks one of the worst political crises in Peru's recent history and is another fallout from the regionwide Odebrecht corruption scandal.