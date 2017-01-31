Philippine Communist Rebels to End Unilateral Cease-Fire

Philippine communist rebels say they are terminating their unilateral cease-fire after accusing the government of failing to release all political prisoners and encroaching on rebel-held areas.

The Communist Party of the Philippines said Wednesday the cease-fire, which took effect Aug. 28, will expire Feb. 10. The rebels and the government had separately declared a cease-fire as they resumed their peace talks.

The rebels say they continue to support peace negotiations. Founded in 1968, the rural-based guerrillas have unsuccessfully tried to negotiate an end to their rebellion and their inclusion in government with six Philippine presidents, including Rodrigo Duterte.

But even before the latest announcement, the military counted nine rebel attacks since Sunday, including an ambush that killed two soldiers and a raid on a resort.