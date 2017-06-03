Philippine police questioning driver in casino attack probe

Police in the Philippines say they are questioning a taxi driver who may be able to provide details on the suspect in the Manila casino attack that killed dozens of people.

Metropolitan Manila Police Chief Oscar Alabayade said Saturday that the driver took the suspect to the casino. He said the focus of the investigation now is figuring out the identity and background of the suspect, who killed himself after the early Friday attack.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Philippine police said they believed it had been a robbery gone wrong.

According to police, the man stormed into a casino early Friday and used gasoline to torch gambling tables. More than 35 people died from smoke inhalation.