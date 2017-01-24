Philippines Apologizes to South Korea for Korean's Killing

The Philippine government has apologized to South Korea for the reported killing of a South Korean man at the country's main police camp, a crime that has tainted law enforcers carrying out the president's controversial anti-drug crackdown.

President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, Ernesto Abella, offered the government's condolences to the widow of Jee Ickjoo and pledged it would ensure that justice is served and not delayed.

National police chief Ronald Dela Rosa has said policemen, including two who belonged to an anti-drug task force, kidnapped Jee at his house using a fake arrest warrant to seek a ransom but killed him the same day. They then extracted a ransom payment from Jee's wife without telling her he was dead.