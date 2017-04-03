Philippines arrests 3 South Korean fugitives

Philippine authorities said Monday that have arrested three South Koreans wanted in their home country, including a man who allegedly swindled his compatriots of more than $5 million.

Interpol had issued red notices for the three and coordinated their arrests with Philippine police and the immigration bureau, said the Philippines' national police chief, Ronald dela Rosa.

Among the three is 32-year-old Yong Ho Jeon, who was arrested March 25 in his rented condominium in metropolitan Manila after hiding in the Philippines for two years, dela Rosa said. South Korea's Jeonju District Court has issued an arrest warrant for him on fraud charges.

He allegedly belongs to a group that established a call center in South Korea that extorted money from people applying for bank loans. In 2015, he and three cohorts fled to the Philippines, where they continued with their extortion and protection racket, police said. The group allegedly collected 6 billion won ($5.4 million) from the victims.

A South Korean couple also wanted in their country was arrested last Wednesday in northern Benguet province. A Seoul court has issued arrest warrants for Yang Sum and Yang Myung Ock Yeo for three counts of fraud, dela Rosa said.