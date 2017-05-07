Philippines says bomb sparked by feud but IS claims attack

Philippine police say a bomb explosion that killed two people in a Muslim community in Manila was sparked by a personal feud, but the Islamic State group says its fighters were responsible.

Police say a package being delivered by a man exploded late Saturday in downtown Manila's Quiapo district, killing him and another man receiving the package at a Shiite center. Police say four others were wounded.

Authorities say another explosive went off more than two hours later near the scene of the first explosion and wounded two policemen deployed to help secure the area and investigate the bombing.

The IS group claimed its fighters killed "five Shiites" in a bombing in Manila.