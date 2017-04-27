Philippines charges 2 police for deaths of drug suspects

Philippine prosecutors have filed murder charges against two police officers accused of killing a suspected drug dealer and his father inside a police station.

It's a rare case of prosecution of police in a brutal war on drugs ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte that has left thousands dead.

Prosecutor Alan Mangabat says the officers were each charged in February for the shooting deaths of Jaypee Bertes and his father Renato Bertes.

He says the medical findings and gunshots sustained by the victims "do not jive with the policemen's version" that they were shot after trying to grab one of the officers' guns.

The case became prominent after the victim's common-law wife testified about the killings in the Senate last year and has since been placed in the witness protection program.