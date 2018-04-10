Poland marks 8th anniversary of president's death in Russia

Poland on Tuesday marked the eighth anniversary of a plane crash in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski, the first lady and many other political and military leaders, the worst tragedy to befall the nation in decades.

The ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the president's surviving twin brother, paid tribute to the 96 victims in a ceremony in Warsaw that began at 8.41 a.m., the exact time of the crash on April 10, 2010, near the Smolensk airport in Russia.

The victims' names were read out in the emotional ceremony held in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, once home to the late president. Kaczynski also laid a wreath in national white-and-red colors in front of a picture of the late presidential couple.

In Krakow, where the couple was buried at the historic Wawel Cathedral, their daughter Marta Kaczynska and President Andrzej Duda laid a wreath.

"So many people were precious for Poland, who were the hope of Poland's politics and public life passed away that day," Duda said. "I don't think this loss can ever be compensated."

Official investigations have ruled the crash an accident, but Kaczynski allege it resulted from foul play. Moscow has not yet returned the plane's wreckage or the flight recorders.

Kaczynski has made it his priority to build a lasting memory of his brother, but his efforts have also provoked resentment. Opposition politicians say that a massive stone monument to the victims that is to be unveiled Tuesday in a downtown square has not been authorized by the city authorities.

The victims were also commemorated in neighboring Lithuania, where lawmakers observed a minute of silence for them.