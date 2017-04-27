Poland signs first deal to buy natural gas from US supplier

Officials say that Poland has signed its first deal to purchase liquefied natural gas from a U.S. supplier, as the country seeks to cut its dependence on deliveries from Russia.

The head of Polish gas giant PGNIG, Piot Wozniak, said Thursday that the one-time delivery will arrive at the Baltic Sea port of Swinoujscie in early June. He would not reveal the size of the delivery or the price of the deal, which he has signed with Houston-based Chenier Energy, Inc.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said the deal helps Poland's efforts to cut its dependence on deliveries from Russia and is financially favorable to Poland.

Poland is taking steps to cut that dependence because Moscow has used fuel deliveries as a tool of political pressure in the past.