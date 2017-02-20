Poland tells EU: We value democracy, respect our sovereignty

Poland's Foreign Ministry said Monday it has written to the European Union in response to the bloc's recommendations on rule of law in the country, the latest step in a standoff between Warsaw's populist government and EU officials concerned about weakening democratic standards.

Most of the EU's concerns center on steps by the ruling Law and Justice party that have weakened the Constitutional Tribunal's ability to act as a check on executive power.

EU Vice-President Frans Timmermans said last year that he worried about a "systemic risk" to the rule of law in Poland. In December he sent non-binding recommendations to Poland, giving the country two months to reply. The deadline was Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry said that in its reply it gave a substantive explanation to the Commission explaining how it believes its laws governing the court comply with European standards.

"In it we have stressed that consolidating the democratic rule of law in Poland, including establishing a stable basis for the operation of the Constitutional Tribunal, is the overriding goal of Polish authorities," it said.

The ministry also accused Timmermans of trying to marginalize Poland and violate its national sovereignty.

Timmermans was engaged in a tense public exchange with Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski over the constitutional court during a panel discussion at the recent Munich Security Conference.

"Poland interprets the actions and comments made by Frans Timmermans as politically motivated and serving to stigmatize one of the member states," it said, calling on him "to stop such acts."