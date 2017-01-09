Poland Thanks UK Trucker for Berlin Attack Fundraising

Poland's ambassador to Britain has personally thanked a British trucker who raised almost 200,000 pounds ($243,000) for the family of a Polish trucker killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

Driver Lukasz Urban was shot and stabbed by an attacker who hijacked his truck and drove it into a holiday-season crowd Dec. 19, killing 12 people.

David Duncan used a crowd-funding website to raise 190,000 pounds for Urban's widow and son.

During a ceremony Monday at London's Polish Embassy, Ambassador Arkady Rzegocki said the fundraising was "not only a gesture of solidarity with fellow drivers but also with the Polish nation shocked by the terrorist attack."

Duncan says he expected to raise a few hundred pounds, and "was amazed. It was incredible the amount of people that responded to it."