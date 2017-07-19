Poland's lawmakers continue battle over changes in judiciary

WARSAW, Poland — Jul 19, 2017, 3:14 AM ET
Protesters raise candles during a protest in front of the presidential palace, as they urge Polish President Andrzej Duda to reject a bill changing the judiciary system, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Poland's lawmakers continue a heated debate about the controversial draft law by the ruling populist party that will reorganize the work of the Supreme Court, which, the opposition says, will subordinate the court to the justice minister. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

Polish lawmakers are continuing their tense debate on a draft law that reorganizes the work of the nation's top court, amid street protests and European Union leaders' concern about rule of law in Poland.

The parliament, dominated by the populist ruling party, is to vote Wednesday on whether to send the draft law to a specialized parliamentary commission for fine tuning.

In a heated debate Tuesday, the opposition proposed more than 1,000 amendments to the draft, which, it says, kills judicial independence. A street protest accompanied the debate.

The European Commission is to discuss the developments in Poland but is to take no action before the final shape of the law is known.

The ruling party insists that the judiciary needs radical reform to be efficient.