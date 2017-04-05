Poland's opposition wants defense minister to go

Opposition lawmakers in Poland are calling for the dismissal of the defense minister, saying he is undermining the nation's armed forces with dismissals and demotions of high-ranking officers who aren't his allies.

The lawmakers appealed Wednesday to President Andrzej Duda, the armed forces' supreme commander, to dismiss Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz.

They are reacting to Macierewicz' decision to demote two experienced military counter-intelligence officers for alleged insubordination and to his earlier dismissals of dozens of generals who served under the previous government.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, who heads the current nationalist government, says the defense minister was carrying out a necessary remodeling of the armed forces.

Since taking office, the ruling Law and Justice party has made changes in many areas of government, including the judiciary and the army.