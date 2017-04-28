Poland's ruling Party backs out of plan to expand Warsaw

Poland's ruling party says it is halting a plan to expand the capital city following protests, saying it needs more consultation with the people.

The populist Law and Justice party previously had dropped plans to toughen Poland's anti-abortion law and reversed the liberalization of forestry law that had led to excessive logging.

The plan to enlarge Warsaw by incorporating 32 neighboring municipalities also provoked protests. Critics said it was aimed at helping Law and Justice win power in Warsaw, where it is much less popular then in the surrounding municipalities. The party argued that it wanted to help the suburbs develop.

The plan's author, Jacek Sasin, said Friday it was to be withdrawn from parliament and submitted to extensive public debate.