Police: At least 13 dead in multi-vehicle accident in Kenya

Kenyan police say at least 13 people have been killed in a multi-vehicle accident on a highway outside the capital, Nairobi.

Nakuru County Police Commander Hassan Barua says a speeding truck swerved and rammed an oncoming bus before hitting two vans and other vehicles on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway at a place called Sachangwan.

He says dozens of people were hospitalized.

The accident rate in East African towns tends to rise during the festive season, with police citing drunk driving and speeding.

On Saturday, 30 people were killed in two accidents in central Kenya.

In his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta urged drivers to be cautious.