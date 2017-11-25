Police: Bomb kills 3, wounds 15 in southwest Pakistan

Pakistani police say a bomb has exploded in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing at least three people and wounding 15 others.

Senior police officer Abdur Razzaq Cheema says the explosion Saturday took place near a bus terminal in the city's outskirts.

Cheema said the target was apparently a security vehicle but most of the victims were civilians, including a child. He would not say whether the blast was a suicide attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which comes two weeks after a suicide bomber killed Quetta's police chief and three other officers. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups. Islamic militants also operate in the region.