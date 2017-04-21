Police: Fewer migrants reaching Austria from Hungary

Austrian police say the number of migrants illegally entering the country from Hungary and the number of smugglers guiding them are both down for the first 3 ? months of the year.

Police say 726 migrants without permission to enter Austria were counted so far in 2017, compared to 1,388 over a comparable period last year. They said 14 human smugglers have been detained this year, compared to 33 in 2016.

Before the so-called West Balkan route was shut in March 2016, over 1 million refugees and other migrants had traveled overland from Greece, with many entering Austria from Hungary either as a destination or a stop on the way to other wealthy countries.

Hungary has since erected formidable border fences and instituted strict patrols on its borders with Balkan neighbors