Belgian police question 2 in terror financing probe

Belgian authorities say that they have detained two people after launching raids in two locations in connection with a terror financing probe.

Federal prosecutors said the two were picked up during the searches in the Brussels suburb of Anderlecht and the city of Ghent. Both were released after questioning.

No arms or explosives were found during the searches on Thursday, which were part of a probe launched several months ago.

Prosecutors did not link the raids to the suicide attacks on Brussels' airport and subway last year in which 32 people were killed. Belgian authorities have been on high alert since those bombings on March 22.