Police in Mexico face sanctions after topless photos

Three state police officers in Mexico's Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo face administrative charges after photos posted on social media showed policemen posing for pictures with topless bathers.

The state government wouldn't say what specifically the officers did. It said late Monday the three "engaged in poor execution of their duty" in "acts that distracted them from their mission of protecting people."

According to local media, what distracted them were some topless female bathers on a beach in Cancun.

The photos showed fully clothed and armed police officers embracing the women and posing for photos.

The state has stepped up police presence at resorts following a bomb explosion on a ferry in the nearby resort of Playa del Carmen on Feb 21 that injured more than two dozen people.