Police in Nepal capital tear down earthquake victim camp

Police tore down hundreds of temporary huts in the Nepalese capital where people who lost their homes in the 2015 earthquake have been living for two years.

Police in riot gear used bulldozers Tuesday to tear down about 440 huts in Kathmandu without providing any alternative living options.

There were no scuffles with the police, but the resident had to rush to collect their belonging out of the huts made from bamboo, tarpaulin and plastic sheets.

The Boudha camp was the largest set up for people displaced by the 2015 earthquake and the first one to be torn down by authorities.

The April 2015 earthquake killed 9,000 people and damaged nearly 1 million houses and structures in Nepal.