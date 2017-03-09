German police make arrest during manhunt over boy's killing

German police say they have arrested a man during their search for a suspect in the killing of a 9-year-old boy in the city of Herne this week.

A spokesman for Herne police says officers made the arrest after the man called them from a fast food stall in the western German city Thursday evening.

Police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press that the man also informed police about a fire in an apartment, where officers later found two bodies.

Wortmann says police can't yet confirm the arrested man is 19-year-old Marcel Hesse, who was being sought since the killing of a neighbor's child on Monday.

Authorities said Hesse had posted boastful pictures of the boy's body on a web forum. A nationwide manhunt for Hesse was launched Tuesday.