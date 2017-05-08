Police: Top Malaysian Islamic State operative dead in Syria

Malaysia's police chief says the country's top Islamic State operative was killed in an attack in Syria last month.

Twenty-six-year-old Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi was believed to have been responsible for a grenade blast at a bar in a suburb outside Kuala Lumpur last June that injured eight people. It was the first attack in the country by the Islamic State militant group.

Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar tweeted late Monday that intelligence had been obtained that Muhammad Wanndy died in an attack in Raqqa, Syria, on April 29. He didn't give further details.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has detained more than 250 suspected militants over the last three years, including some allegedly planning attacks in the country.