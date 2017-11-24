Police: US diplomat shot in foot outside Rio de Janeiro

An American diplomat was shot in the foot during an attempted robbery while traveling outside of Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian police said Friday.

Stephanie Bohlen, a vice consul, and a man identified as her partner were attacked while driving Thursday night on a coastal road in Angra dos Reis, federal highway police said. The man was not hit.

Bohlen was brought to a nearby hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Rio for surgery, according to civil police.

The U.S. Consulate in Rio confirmed in a statement that a consulate official had sustained injuries that were not life-threatening "in an incident involving gunfire." It provided no details.

Earlier this year, a British tourist was shot and wounded in Angra dos Reis, when she strayed into a rough neighborhood. The popular vacation destination is about 90 miles (150 kilometers) from Rio.