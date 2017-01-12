Polish Opposition Ends Blockade of Parliament

Polish opposition party Civic Platform says it is ending a blockade in parliament, stepping back in a bitter standoff with the ruling party.

Opposition lawmakers from Civic Platform and another centrist party, Modern, have staged the blockade since Dec. 16 over a plan to curb media access to parliament — which has since been dropped — and then over a budget they say was passed illegally.

Civic Platform leader Grzegorz Schetyna said his party was ending the protest, declaring it successful because it pushed the ruling party to abandon the media restrictions. Modern ended its protest Wednesday.

The developments appear largely to be a victory for the ruling Law and Justice party, which prevailed in its refusal to repeat the budget vote it insists was legal.