Polish Opposition Slams Ruling Party's Electoral Reform Plan

Poland's opposition leaders say that changes to electoral law proposed by the ruling party are aimed at helping the party win local elections next year and remove opponents from office.

The head of the ruling conservative party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland's most powerful politician, has said he wants new regulations to limit to two the number of terms served by city and town mayors as well as local community heads. He argues it would give opportunities to new candidates.

But leaders of two liberal opposition parties say the proposal is meant to help the ruling Law and Justice party win in 2018 and take control of local government. It now controls the parliament, the national government and the presidency.

The proposals haven't been formally submitted yet.