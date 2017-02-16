Portuguese prosecutors brings charges against US serviceman

Portuguese prosecutors have brought charges of attempted murder, rape, abduction and assault against an American serviceman stationed at the Lajes Field U.S. Air Force base in Portugal's mid-Atlantic Azores Islands.

The Azores Prosecutors' Office says the 28-year-old man committed the alleged crimes against a 26-year-old married woman and is being held in custody.

Investigating magistrate Joao Carreira said in a statement posted on the Azores Prosecutors' Office website late Wednesday that the serviceman knew the alleged victim. The statement said she escaped from him and swam into the sea before a passer-by helped her.

The alleged events occurred last November, and charges were brought after a police investigation.

The U.S. embassy in the Portuguese capital Lisbon said it was aware of the case but could not immediately respond to questions.