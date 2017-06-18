25 dead from forest fires in central Portugal

At least 25 people have been killed in forest fires in central Portugal, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road, officials said early Sunday.

Interior Ministry official Jorge Gomes said the deaths occurred in the Pedrogao Grande area, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Lisbon, where some 600 firefighters are trying to put out the fires since Saturday.

Gomes said 16 people were killed in their cars on a road between the towns of Figueiro dos Vinhos and Castanheira de Pera, and three others died from smoke inhalation in Figueiro dos Vinhos.

Televised images showed a huge wall of thick smoke and bright red flames leaping over the top of trees near houses in the wooded region.

"This is a region that has had fires because of its forests, but we cannot remember a tragedy of these proportions," said Valdemar Alves, mayor of Pedrogao Grande. "I am complete stunned by the number of deaths."

Public broadcaster RTP said there were about 20 injured, including six firefighters. Fourteen of the injured were in serious condition, RTP said.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa called it "the biggest tragedy of human life that we have known in years." He said Portuguese authorities were working on identifying the victims and that Spanish rescuers would assist in efforts to control the blazes.

Costa said that firefighting crews were having difficulties in approaching the area because the fire was "very intense."

Costa said that while investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, authorities believe that the high temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent days may have played a part.

Portugal, like most southern European countries, is prone to forest fires in the dry summer months.